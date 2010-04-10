Polish President Killed In Russian Air Disaster

Poland’s President Lech Kaczynski, along with many other government officials, has been killed in a plane crash in Russia.



The plane crashed in Western Russia, with at least 88 confirmed deaths.

Those killed include the President’s wife, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, the head of Poland’s army chief of staff, and the head of Poland’s national bank.

The party was flying back from a commemoration ceremony for the Katyn massacre, where thousands of Polish prisoners of war were killed by their Soviet guards in 1940.

The President’s role in Polish politics stretched backed to the time period of Solidarity, the popular uprising that led to the ousting of Soviet rule.

Russian Prime Minister Putin is to head up the investigation into what went wrong with the flight.

Reports suggest that the plane crash landed after failing to land in foggy conditions, leading to an explosion and fire upon collision.

