An MEP told European Parliament that women 'must' earn less as they are 'weaker, smaller, and less intelligent'

LONDON — A far-right Polish MEP caused outrage in Brussels this week after he told European Parliament that women “must” earn less as they are “weaker, smaller and less intelligent.”

Speaking at an event on the gender pay gap on Monday, Janusz Korwin-Mikke said: “Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent. They must earn less, that’s all.”

Spanish MEP Iratxe Garcia Perez replied angrily: “Look, according to your theory, I should not have the right to be here, as a member of this parliament.”

“I am here to defend all European women from men like you,” she added.

Korwin-Mikke, a well-known right-wing libertarian writer, is reportedly facing investigation for his comments.

European Parliament rules specify that members must show mutual respect and refrain from “defamatory, racist or xenophobic language or behaviour.”

Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke says women ‘must’ earn less because they are ‘weaker, smaller and less intelligent’. And yes, it is 2017. pic.twitter.com/KMLmP5KnUR

— Nick Gutteridge (@nick_gutteridge) March 1, 2017

