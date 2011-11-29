Polish Foreign Minister Begs For A Stronger Germany

Speaking in Berlin this evening, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has made the astonishing request for a stronger Germany:



“I will probably be the first Polish foreign minister in history to say so, but here it is: I fear German power less than I am beginning to fear German inactivity. You have become Europe’s indispensable nation.”

According to EUObserver, Sikorski went on to criticise Germany, saying:

“We ask that Germany admits that she is the biggest beneficiary of the current arrangements and therefore that she has the biggest obligation to make them sustainable.”

Given the two countries’ incredible history, such stern words from Sikorski are incredible.

