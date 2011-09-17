BUSTED: Santa Fe Policeman Having Sex On Car Hood

So this is what they mean by “public service:”



And another story from appalled anchors at a local TV station:

Description from “Justpresslike” on YouTube:

A uniformed police officer was caught on CCTV having sex with a woman on the hood of a car.

The bizarre scene, which was witnessed by a nearby chihuahua, was filmed by a hidden camera set up by New Mexico police to catch vandalism at a nearby property.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office released two images from the video yesterday.

The pictures – taken from Santa Fe Canyon Ranch – show the officer in full uniform facing away from the camera.

The woman is splayed out on the bonnet with her jeans around her ankles and her breasts exposed.

Speaking to KOB 4 news, one New Mexican who was shown the pictures said: ‘With that kind of judgement you don’t want him carrying a weapon.’

The New Mexico television station obtained the photos after a freedom of information request.

Despite the Sheriff’s office releasing the photos over a week ago, State Police have refused to comment.

