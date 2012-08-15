Police: We Didn't Deal With College Station Shooter 'Very Much At All'

College Station Police Chief Jeff Capps

In a mid-morning press conference, College Station Police Chief Jeff Capps said investigators recovered long guns and pistols from the College Station shooter’s house.However, Capps said he cannot comment on the number of guns found in Thomas Caffell’s house. Capps also said he didn’t have any information about whether Caffell had a gun licence, as that is still under investigation.

In today’s press conference, livestreamed on KBTX, Capps mainly reiterated already known details about yesterday’s shooting where Caffell opened fire on police serving an eviction notice.

Constable Brian Bachmann, civilian Chris Northcliff, and Caffell himself died during the incident.

Capps did say that while Caffell’s history and any criminal record he may have had are still under investigation, College Station police haven’t dealt with him “very much at all, if any.”

Three officers were injured during the shooting. Officer Justin Oehlke, a 25-year-old with about one year of service with the department, was shot in his calf. He’s in stable condition after surgery

Officers Brad Smith and Phil Dorsett were injured by gun shrapnel. Smith is 54 years old and has about 15 years with the department. Dorsett is 30 years old and has been with the department about five years.

