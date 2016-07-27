Police visited a YouTube vlogger after fans thought she had been kidnapped by ISIS

YouTube/Marina Joyce Fashion vlogger Marina Joyce has not been kidnapped by ISIS.

Police visited a fashion vlogger’s home on Tuesday night after some of her fans thought she had been kidnapped by ISIS, The Daily Mirror reports.

A conspiracy theory about YouTube star Marina Joyce started trending on Twitter after she posted a video advertising clothes for a company called Stylewe.

Fans noticed some strange things in the video, and the situation escalated when Joyce sent a tweet asking fans to meet her in East London at 6.30 am.

First, let’s look at the evidence:

You can see someone off-camera holding a script.

And they seem to be ordering Joyce around.

There are some scary-looking bars blocking Joyce’s bedroom window, but fans thankfully realised that they are, in fact, blinds:

@Dqoyz those are blinds

— Carly Incontro (@carlyincontro) July 27, 2016

Listen closely at the start of the video and, some fans claim, you can hear Joyce whisper “help me.”

These quirks made Joyce’s fans think that she had either been kidnapped (possibly by ISIS) or that she was on drugs. #SaveMarinaJoyce began trending on Twitter as fans panicked.

People are saying Isis are behind this…I am speechless #savemarinajoyce

— Presh (@Janoskianzworld) July 26, 2016

I can’t get her whisper saying “help me” out of my head and I’m in tears. I’m so scared rn, someone please help her #savemarinajoyce

— 3 DAYS!◡̈∞DRN∞◡̈ (@DaringDiego) July 27, 2016

Things got worse when she sent a cryptic tweet asking fans to meet her in East London at 6.30 in the morning.

Meet me Bethnal Green at 6:30am if you would like to join partying with me at that event ^-^ bring a friend so you dont get lost

— Marina Rose Joyce (@MarinaJoyce7) July 26, 2016

Some other famous vloggers warned fans not to attend the meetup:

Please do not go to Marinas meet up! Stay well clear and do not got to this meet up. Let police handle this.

— Daz_black (@daz_black) July 27, 2016

Please please do not attend @MarinaJoyce7‘s meet up tomorrow morning. I’d hate for anyone to be in danger #savemarinajoyce x

— Alfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) July 27, 2016

Joyce’s fans were even warned not to attend a morning rave in case it was connected to her video.

I’ve seen many tweets from people telling others that this is the event? If so, please do NOT go x pic.twitter.com/eLPvSGKkZW

— Alfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) July 27, 2016

The Daily Mirror reports that some of Joyce’s concerned fans actually visited the 6.30am meetup and streamed it live online, but “the stream showed a black screen with occasional banging in the background.”

Things got so bad that Joyce’s fans contacted the police who visited her home to check that she’s safe.

Officers have visited YouTube user Marina Joyce. She is safe and well. #ETeam #savemarinajoyce

— Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) July 27, 2016

And Joyce has now tweeted to reassure fans that she’s fine.

#savemarinajoyce Im TOTALLY fine guys, i am feeling very good today and its actually so heartwarming to see so many people care about me

— Marina Rose Joyce (@MarinaJoyce7) July 27, 2016

But not everyone believes it.

she’s not ok, please save her ???????? honestly scared for her #savemarinajoyce

— B . (@BeyondBrandon) July 27, 2016

