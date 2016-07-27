Police visited a YouTube vlogger after fans thought she had been kidnapped by ISIS

James Cook
YouTube vlogger Marina JoyceYouTube/Marina JoyceFashion vlogger Marina Joyce has not been kidnapped by ISIS.

Police visited a fashion vlogger’s home on Tuesday night after some of her fans thought she had been kidnapped by ISIS, The Daily Mirror reports.

A conspiracy theory about YouTube star Marina Joyce started trending on Twitter after she posted a video advertising clothes for a company called Stylewe.

Fans noticed some strange things in the video, and the situation escalated when Joyce sent a tweet asking fans to meet her in East London at 6.30 am.

First, let’s look at the evidence:

You can see someone off-camera holding a script.

Marina Joyce scriptYouTube/Marina Joyce

And they seem to be ordering Joyce around.

Marina Joyce mystery fingerYouTube/Marina Joyce

There are some scary-looking bars blocking Joyce’s bedroom window, but fans thankfully realised that they are, in fact, blinds:

Marina Joyce blindsYouTube/Marina Joyce

Listen closely at the start of the video and, some fans claim, you can hear Joyce whisper “help me.”

These quirks made Joyce’s fans think that she had either been kidnapped (possibly by ISIS) or that she was on drugs. #SaveMarinaJoyce began trending on Twitter as fans panicked.

Things got worse when she sent a cryptic tweet asking fans to meet her in East London at 6.30 in the morning.

Some other famous vloggers warned fans not to attend the meetup:

Joyce’s fans were even warned not to attend a morning rave in case it was connected to her video.

The Daily Mirror reports that some of Joyce’s concerned fans actually visited the 6.30am meetup and streamed it live online, but “the stream showed a black screen with occasional banging in the background.”

Things got so bad that Joyce’s fans contacted the police who visited her home to check that she’s safe.

And Joyce has now tweeted to reassure fans that she’s fine.

But not everyone believes it.

