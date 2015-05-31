Police video captures a pregnant woman being forced to the ground and arrested

CNN/Barstow Police Department A screenshot of CNN video showing the arrest of Charlena Cooks, January 26, 2015 in Barstow, CA.

A police officer’s body camera captured the arrest of a woman who was reportedly involved in an altercation with another woman in Barstow, CA, about 115 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The incident apparently involved two women who had some sort of disagreement in the parking lot of a local school. One of the women, Charlena Cooks, 29, who CNN reports was 8 months pregnant at the time, was eventually arrested.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California claims the pregnant woman’s January arrest was racially motivated.

Cooks had been charged with resisting arrest, but that charge was later dropped. Barstow Police say they are conducting an internal investigation.

The city issued this statement via CNN: “Barstow is a racially diverse community, as is our Police Department, and we affirm our Police Department’s commitment to protect and serve all of our residents.”

