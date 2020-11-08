Police cordoned off Trump Tower in New York City after Biden won the presidency

William Antonelli/Business Insider Trump Tower cordoned off.

Police in New York City closed off city blocks surrounding Trump Tower following news of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, along which Trump Tower is located, was left empty of cars, buses, bicycles, and people, except for police officers.

Biden surpassed 270 electoral votes by flipping swing state Pennsylvania Friday morning, paving the way forward for a Biden-Harris administration.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police in New York City closed off the area surrounding Trump Tower following news of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Barricades sectioned off five city blocks to cars and people around Trump Tower’s location in Midtown Manhattan on Fifth Avenue. The iconic New York City avenue was left empty of cars, buses, bicycles, and people, except for police officers.

Down at Trump Tower — they’ve blocked off about five blocks to cars, people can’t walk within a block of it pic.twitter.com/tINQDzg5tr — William Antonelli (@DubsRewatcher) November 7, 2020

Biden, President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent in the race, surpassed 270 electoral votes by flipping swing state Pennsylvania Friday morning, paving the way forward for a Biden-Harris administration.

Multiple news outlets declared on Saturday morning Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential elections. Business Insider and Vox were among the news outlets that projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Friday, using results from Decision Desk HQ.

CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and other national outlets called the election for Biden shortly after 11 a.m. ET Saturday.

In neighbourhoods across New York City, residents cheered Biden’s victory in the race against Trump with music, pots, and pans.

Outside the cordoned Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, the scene was no different.

Two other people carrying Biden 2020 and the American flag led what looked like a musical procession. A person wearing full rainbow regalia marched up and down the block, with speakers blasting “Ding dong, the witch is dead.”

Interesting sight: dude in full rainbow regalia, marching up and down 5th Avenue blasting “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead” pic.twitter.com/NPUiQbO4H0 — William Antonelli (@DubsRewatcher) November 7, 2020

The Fifth Avenue Apple store, located less than two blocks from Trump Tower, also had metallic barriers surrounding its perimeter.

Neither the New York Police Department nor Trump Tower immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.