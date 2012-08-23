Former College Basketball Player Allegedly Lied About Being Attacked For Being A Lesbian

Charlie Rogers

Photo: ketvtv/YouTube

A former University of Nebraska basketball player who claimed a trio of masked men entered her home in July and carved a cross and “derogatory words” into her body made the whole thing up, according to police.Charlie Rogers, who identifies herself as a lesbian, told police in July the men took off her clothes and tied her down before attacking her and threatening to set her house on fire.



But now police are saying “the physical evidence conflicted with Charlie Rogers’ version of events” and that “extensive investigation revealed numerous inconsistencies,'” CNN reported Wednesday.

The police cited numerous examples for their theory, including the fact there was no sign of a struggle in Rogers’ home and a forensic pathologist’s report that claims the wounds seem to be self-inflicted.

“The cuts appeared superficial and symmetrical, avoided sensitive areas of the body … are accessible to the victim and follow the victim’s frame of reference for reading and writing,” the report said, according to CNN.

Rogers’ initial claims about the attack triggered a nationwide outpouring of support, including a vigil held by Heartland Pride which raised $1,800 for Rogers.

The organisation is now asking for that money back, president Beth Rigatuso told CNN.

Rogers turned herself in Tuesday night in exchange for being released on her own recognizance. But she maintains she did not lie about the attack.

Her attorney Brett McArthur told CNN the allegations have been “kind of a kick in the gut” since she’s been the victim of a crime.

