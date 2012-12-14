Police Taser Chinese Woman After She Tried To Buy Too Many iPhones

Xiaojie Li bought two iPhones at an Apple Store in Newton, Massachusetts last Friday.



Then she went back this week to buy two more. She said it was for family in China.

Apple Store employees refused to sell them to her. The company doesn’t want iPhones going into the black market instead of into customer hands.

Xiaojie Li insisted, and allegedly refused to leave. She allegedly started to record a video.

Apple Store employees called security and the police.

A scuffle ensued.

The police tasered Xiaojie Li. They charged her with trespassing and resisting arrest.

Here’s a video, found by Fortune, where you can hear her shrieking:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

