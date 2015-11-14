A man died in custody after the police tased him multiple times

New video has surfaced of an incident that occurred in South Boston, Virginia, two years ago, in which police tased a handcuffed man multiple times.

That man died in custody shortly after, and now his family is suing the South Boston Police Department for $US25 million.

According to the family’s lawyers, the video was released as a result of the lawsuit.

Officers picked up Linwood Lambert in May 2013, after responding to a call about a disturbance. Though they handcuffed Lambert and put him in the police car, they assured him that he was not under arrest. Apparently, they were heading to the emergency room when he kicked out the car’s window and started running towards the hospital. This is when the officers started tasing him, before shackling his legs and taking him to jail. Lambert revealed that he had taken cocaine. They then continued to tase him in the car — records show that the officer’s Tasers were discharged at least 20 times in a half hour (though not every discharge necessarily makes contact with the target).

In the video, Lambert appears unconscious by the time he reaches jail. Officers then returned him to the emergency room, but Lambert was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An autopsy ruled that the cause of his death was “acute cocaine intoxication,” but Lambert’s family argues that he died because he was tased so many times.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

