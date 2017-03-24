Police investigate 'suspicious package' and possible explosion in Westminster

LONDON — The Metropolitan Police are investigating a “suspicious package” in Westminster, The Sun reports, the day after a terrorist attack killed four people and injured dozens nearby in the British capital.
There were reportedly “loud bangs” heard after the Police began to investigate. It’s not clear if a controlled demolition was carried out.
Reports are confused as to whether explosions were heard or not, according to The Daily Mail:
Witnesses reported the explosion at 8.30pm tonight and police confirmed that they had found a package near Buckingham Palace.
A Met Police spokesman claimed that no explosion has taken place on Birdcage Walk, near where mourners have gathered for a vigil in Trafalgar Square.
This story is developing…
BREAKING: British police say they are looking into a suspicious package found near Westminster
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 23, 2017
Suspiscious package found close to Westminster. 100m exclusion zone. V close to Treasury #WestminsterAttack pic.twitter.com/5Kg5TPoBWB
— Laura Bundock (@laurabundock) March 23, 2017
