Police Suspect Two Boys Missing On The NSW North Coast Are In Hiding From Authorities

Two brothers missing on the NSW far north coast are now believed to be hiding from police.

Jayden and Joseph Brady, aged 14 and 11, went missing from their Tweed Heads home in the middle of the night on Sunday. Police held grave fears for their safety after their father, who is suspected of being involved, refused to say where they were.

The father, who has an AVO against him and a court order preventing him from seeing the children, was arrested and charged on Monday.

This afternoon police searched dense bushland at Tallows Beach, south of Byron Bay and found a makeshift campsite where they believe the brothers have been staying with their father. Police believe at least one of the boys was seen to run from them into the bushland.

Because there are many makeshift campsites in the almost impenetrable bushland, police will no longer search there and try other ways to find them.

Jayden is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 120cm to 140cm tall, with thin build, brown hair and eyes. Joseph is also of Caucasian appearance, between 120cm and 140cm tall, with thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

