Police Investigating Apparent Suicide On Red Sox Owner John Henry's Yacht

Police are investigating an apparent suicide on John Henry’s yacht, the Boston Globe reports.



A police spokesperson told the Globe that a 28-to-30 year old male was found in cardiac arrest on the boat around today. He was later pronounced dead.

The boat was docked in Boston at the time.

Henry owns both the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

The 164-foot yacht was on sale for $25 million in 2011.

We’ll update here when we know more.

