Police Step Up Search For Missing Boy On NSW Mid North Coast

A three-year-old boy has gone missing from his home on NSW mid north coast, according to Police.

Police and volunteers combed the local bushland last night in an attempt to find the boy who was last seen in his front yard about 10:30am yesterday.

Additional resources will join the search for the boy, which began Friday when William Tyrell was reported missing from his home on Benaroon Drive, Kendall.

Police from Mid North Coast Local Area Command have coordinated a major search of the area, involving SES volunteers, RFS volunteers, members of the local surf lifesaving cub, police dog squad, mounted police and officers on trail bikes.

Today’s search will target bushland surrounding the boy’s home, not far from the Kendall State Forest, police said.

William is said to be of Caucasian appearance, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a ‘spiderman’ costume.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit Crime Stoppers online.

SES crews being split into teams to find 3 yr old William Tyrell. Missing in Kendall for 21 hrs now @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/Iwfrm4NjZZ — Laura Tunstall (@LauraTunstall9) September 12, 2014

Dirt bikes, horses, helicopters and hundreds on foot all searching Kendall for 3 yr old William Tyrell @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/JZ6rWjwMNH — Laura Tunstall (@LauraTunstall9) September 13, 2014

