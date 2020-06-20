8 charts that show how major US cities spend taxpayer dollars on police versus social programs

Joshua Roberts/Reuters ‘Defund the police’ painted on a street near the White House in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2020.

Elected officials are beginning to address growing calls for police reform.

Some Americans want cities to cut police budgets and use the money for social programs.

Using standardised data from the The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, Business Insider looked at eight different categories on which cities spend taxpayer money.

We found that fire protection, parks and recreation, and health programs typically had the lowest spending per person in major cities like San Francisco and Boston.

The recent killings of Black Americans at the hands of police officers have increased the calls to reform or outright defund police departments.

As part of the ongoing conversation, some have asked that taxpayer money be funneled away from police and into underfunded areas. For instance, activist and Black Lives Matter cofounder Alicia Garza told NBC that there needs to be more funding for housing, education, and “quality of life of communities who are over-policed and over-surveilled.”

Because of the calls to defund the police and redistribute the cash to other programs, Business Insider looked at how eight major cities spend taxpayer money and which areas seem to be underfunded.

To do this, we used a database developed by the research nonprofit Lincoln Institute of Land Policy that has revenue and expenditure figures of 150 major cities. Researchers used local government figures from the US Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances to create the database. The institution standardised the metropolitan centres into what they call “Fiscally Standardised Cities” so that those with different government structures and funding from independent governments can be easily compared to one another.

Read on to see how much cities spent per resident on eight different expenses in 2017, the most recent fiscal year for which data available. It is important to note for education spending, we focused on just elementary and secondary school and excluded higher education.

Police spending in Minneapolis was nearly $US480 per resident in 2017.

Business Insider/Madison Hoff, data from Lincoln Institute of Land Policy

Spending per resident in health, parks and recreation, public welfare, and fire protection were all less than the police spending per resident in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died last month after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

The city is currently working on improving public safety in the city. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a resolution to disband the city police and replace it with a new community-led model.

The resolution noted that the police budget of $US193 million made up 36% of the city’s general fund in 2020, and was more than double the total funding for workforce development, affordable housing, protection of civil rights, and race equity, among other underfunded areas.

Police spending in Los Angeles was over $US750 per resident in 2017.

Of the eight city expenses we looked at in Los Angeles, police protection was the second program with the largest spending per capita. Spending for housing and community development was nearly $US400 per resident, a little over half of police spending per capita.

NBC News’s Tyler Kingkade recently reported about Jane Nguyen, cofounder of activist group Ktown for All, who created a graph highlighting the disproportionate spending in the city’s 2020 fiscal year budget before the death of Floyd. Ktown for All and other Los Angeles activist groups proposed a “People’s Budget” where police spending would only account for 5.7% of spending. The budget also aimed for more money allocated to other social resources, such as mental health.

The graph, according to reporting by Kingkade, is now being used by protesters in the city to highlight the need to defund police.

As protest continue in LA, the Los Angeles City Council voted on Tuesday to cut police spending by $US100 million to $US150 million, according to ABC News.

Police spending in New York was over $US670 per resident in 2017.

New York City spent the most on education, followed by hospitals and public welfare in 2017.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is looking into ways the city can reform the police department as protesters call for changes, including cutting police funds and using the money for social programs.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea recently told the Associated Press about some concerns for cutting funding.

“What concerns me is a moment in time and some rash judgments stepping in and taking the place of some well-thought-out conversations about how to cut smartly,” Shea told the Associated Press.

The Atlantic‘s Social Distance podcast recently invited Alex Vitale, the author of “The End of Policing,” to discuss with Atlantic staff writer James Hamblin and executive producer Katherine Wells whether the police should be defunded.

During the conversation, Wells mentioned that the $US6 billion police budget in New York City is currently planned to be cut by $US23.8 million. That is about 0.4% of its budget. However, Wells notes that the budget for the Department of Youth and Community Development, which funds services like after-school programs and school-based community centres, is being cut by 32%.

Police spending in Boston was over $US550 per resident in 2017.

Of the eight expenses we looked at, police spending was the third largest spending per resident in Boston. In contrast, spending per resident for health and public welfare was slim in 2017.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker proposed a new bill on Wednesday that calls for police reform in the state, according to NBC. That report said that the legislation aims to take initial steps to reform the police department and keep police more accountable for their actions of misconduct.

For instance, there will be a process to remove a police officer’s certification if an officer uses “excessive force or if they fail to intervene when they witness a fellow officer violating standards.” Some other initiatives in the bill would include more training and a certification program that will need to be renewed by police officers every three years.

Police spending in Philadelphia was nearly $US430 per resident in 2017.

Health and education were two of the largest expenses in Philadelphia in 2017.

The Pew Charitable Trusts notes that the reason hospital spending was $US0 per capita is because the city does not have a public hospital.

Philadelphia has been another place of large protests, where residents surrounded the Philadelphia Museum of Art. One of the calls to defund the police by city residents is to instead use the money for arts and affordable housing, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Affordable housing is among the areas that had recent budget cuts, as well as education.

Police spending in San Francisco was around $US600 per resident in 2017.

Police spending per resident in San Francisco was not as large as some of the other expenditures, like public welfare or education.

During the current conversation around police reform, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton have said they want to reallocate police funding to other social programs and resources that will help the Black community, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Last week, the San Francisco Police Commission also rejected a proposal to cut $US23 million of its $US600 million budget, as well as trim positions that are already vacant, according to NBC.

Police spending in Baltimore was over $US800 per resident in 2017.

Police spending was one of the largest expenses in Baltimore. Spending per resident was minimal or zero for other city expenses. For instance, parks and recreation spending was only $US60 per resident.

Baltimore is one of the cities already vowing cuts to police spending. According to CBS, the Baltimore city council voted on June 15 to cut about $US22 million, or 4%, of the city police’s $US550 million budget.

Police spending in Washington, DC, was over $US920 per resident in 2017.

DC has been a hotbed of protests since the death of Floyd late last month. Additionally, Black Lives Matter was painted in large letters on part of a street that leads to the White House, which has since been renamed to Black Lives Matter Plaza.

According to 2017 figures, DC spent most of its taxpayer funds on public welfare programs and education. However, police spending per resident was still larger than spending per resident for health, hospitals, fire protection, and parks and recreation.

According to The Washington Post, around 15,000 city residents submitted statements to a public hearing on Monday, where many of them urged the DC Council to defund the police and use the money for other needed programs.

