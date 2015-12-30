Police and soldiers allegedly had an orgy during the Brussels terror lockdown

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images An armed police officer and soldier stand guard in Brussels in November. (File photo.)

While Brussels was in lockdown in the hunt for terror suspects in November, soldiers and police officers had an orgy, according to local news reports.

La Dernière Heure and De Standaard both report that ten individuals had group sex at a police station that was being used as a barracks during the lockdown. (We first saw the news over on Politico.)

Weeks earlier, deadly terror attacks in Paris had killed 130 people, and the Belgian police and army were combing the Brussels suburb Molenbeek for suspects.

Businesses were closed for several days as armed officers roamed the streets, with police stations turned into makeshift dormitories.

It was at one of these, in Ganshoren, used to station between 15 and 20 people, where the incident allegedly occurred. Two female soldiers and eight soldiers were apparently involved.

Belgian police are now investigating the matter.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump and Jeb Bush viciously attacked one another at the GOP debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.