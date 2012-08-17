A Horrifying Video Of A Cop Shooting An Unconscious Man's Dog

A New York City police officer shot a pit bull mix named Star in the East Village Monday without trying to subdue the canine with mace first, Gothamist is reporting.



The dog began growling at officers when they approached her owner, who was having a seizure and appeared to be unconscious, witness Johnny Rodriguez told Gothamist.

Rodriguez didn’t see the officer pull out mace before reaching for his gun and shooting the dog as it yelped pathetically. A person in the background yelled, “Why’d you do that?”

A police officer responded by saying the dog attacked. Later on in the video, another witness said, “The dog attacked the cop. The cop shot him.”

Business Insider reached out to the NYPD for comment earlier this morning and did not receive an immediate response. The dog reportedly survived the shooting.

Watch the video below. Warning: It’s very graphic.

