Police shoot young woman dead outside Sydney fast food restaurant

Photo: Ian Hitchcock/ Getty.

A young woman armed with a kitchen knife is dead following a confrontation with police in the carpark of a Hungry Jacks fast food restaurant at West Hoxton in Sydney’s west.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Cowpasture and Hoxton Park roads around 11.45am on Tuesday and found the woman, aged 22, holding a large kitchen knife, on a grass verge near the restaurant. A constable fired a single shot that hit the woman in the chest. They attempted CPR but she died at the scene. They attempted to subdue the woman with capsicum spray and tasers before firing the fatal shot.

A critical incident investigation has been launched into the death and the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the woman’s actions prior to police intervention and the discharge of a firearm. The Coroner will also investigate the death

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

#update: Critical incident investigation underway after teen girl was shot dead at #WestHoxton http://t.co/4nED7D18jV pic.twitter.com/XIyTNFFC2Y — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) February 10, 2015

