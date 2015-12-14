Police kill a man who they say brought 2 handguns and a machete into a Walmart and threatened customers

WNEP 16 Police are investigating the incident at an East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania Walmart.

A 20-year-old man is dead after police say he posed a threat to customers in a Pennsylvania Walmart.

Andrew Joseph Todd was spotted at the East Stroudsburg Walmart carrying two handguns and a machete, according to local newspaper the Pocono Record, which cited state police.

Witnesses told state police that Todd pointed his gun at shoppers as he walked the aisles.

Minutes later, police arrived and asked him to drop his weapon, according to the newspaper. Police say they shot him after he failed to comply. He later died.

Business Insider was unable to reach state or local police at this time.

A witness described a chaotic scene inside the store to the Pocono Record.

“He was walking away from us down the aisle holding the gun to his head. He threw a backpack he was carrying to the side. Then he got to the end of the aisle, he turned right and pointed the gun, like around the corner. I heard a click, like a misfire or a BB gun go off,” the witness said.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove told Business Insider the retailer is continuing to cooperate with authorities.

“We are thankful there were no injuries to customers or our associates. We would like to thank the Stroud Area Regional Police for their quick response,” Walmart said in a statement. “We will continue to fully cooperate with their investigation. We take the safety and security of our stores very seriously so that Walmart remains a safe shopping experience for our customers.”

