British police seized a drone that was flying over the site of the Wimbledon tennis tournament

Police in London have seized a drone that was flying over the site of tennis tournament Wimbledon, Engadget reports.

The Metropolitan Police says it saw a drone flying over the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday morning at 8.37 a.m.

Police tracked down the person who was operating the drone, and found that it was being flown by a man standing on a golf course near the tennis club.

There are complicated laws in the UK about how and where you can fly drones. To put it simply: You have to keep the drone in sight, and you shouldn’t fly it near buildings, traffic, people, or animals.

Inspector Roger Robinson of Merton Police explained the law in a press release accompanying news of the tennis drone incident:

It is an offence to fly a drone within 50 metres of a structure. Anyone intending to fly a drone should give prior consideration to the surrounding landscape and any structures or venues. While it is not our intention to prevent people from enjoying the use of drones, it is important that regulations are adhered to. Police will take positive action against anyone committing an offence.

