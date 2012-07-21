UPDATE: Police Say The Colorado Shooting Suspect's Apartment Was Booby Trapped

Photo: The Today Show

At least 12 people were killed in Colorado at a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises.Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old James Holmes, according to various news outlets.



In the aftermath, police began searching Holmes’ apartment, which officers believed might have been booby trapped, according to local police chief Dan Oates.

Here are photos of the police searching Holmes’ apartment.

The FBI finally confirmed around 11 a.m. that Holmes’ apartment is indeed booby trapped. Officials believe Holmes had explosives inside his apartment.

However, the search is still underway with no end in sight.

This tweet from TheDenverChannel.com confirms the news:

Photo: TheDenverChannel.com

Five buildings in the area have also been evacuated.

Check out photos from how the search unfolded this morning. Most images courtesy of The Today Show.:

Law enforcement evacuated the building prior to the search.

Photo: The Today Show

A SWAT officer stands watch outside while the search gets underway, courtesy of the Associated Press.

Photo: AP Images

Police feared Holmes’ apartment might be booby trapped after a bomb robot found suspicious materials in his car.

Photo: The Today Show

NBC’s Pete Williams told Matt Lauer authorities have not found any indication on social media that Holmes was planning this attack.

Photo: The Today Show

Check out a close-up of police using a video camera to look inside Holmes’ apartment, courtesy of the Associated Press.

Photo: AP Images

For a brief recap of the main details of the story watch the video below.

