Police search former Conservative MP's house as part of investigation into historic child abuse allegations

Youtube Former Conservative MP appearing on the TV series ‘After Dark’ in 1988.

Detectives from London’s Metropolitan Police are searching the home of former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor as part of an investigation into historic child abuse claims. Proctor has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The detectives are part of Operation Midland, launched last November to look into fresh allegations that a number of prominent individuals had been involved in an alleged paedophile ring accused of abusing boys in the 1980s in flats on Dolphin Square in Westminster.

Proctor, who was convicted of gross indecency in 1987 for engaging in sexual relations with men under the age of 21 (the age of consent at the time, which has since been lowered to 16), has denied the claims. On a call to the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he said: “I have never attended sex parties at Dolphin Square or anywhere else. I have not been part of any rent boy ring with Cabinet ministers, other MPs or generals or the military.”

Home Secretary Theresa May has warned that allegations surrounding historical cases of child abuse linked to Westminster could be merely “the tip of the iceberg” on the issue. She spoke after fresh allegations surrounding the murder of an 8-year-old boy by a paedophile ring, which allegedly included politicians, emerged in recent weeks. The ring organised a series of parties attended by two Conservative MPs, according to a man who claims to have been victimised at the gatherings as a child.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe told the Metro in November that there were “40 detectives looking into these relatively new claims“.

Proctor told the Today programme that the allegations against him were “pure and utter fantasy”.

