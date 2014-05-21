Police Search For Hit-Run Driver As Four Young Children Are Struck By Cars In Sydney In Just 3 Days

Photo: Getty

NSW Police are appealing for help after a two-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run in Haberfield this afternoon. This incident occurred in Boomerang Street, near the intersection with Waratah Street.

The boy was treated for minor injuries and taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital for assessment.

The vehicle involved was described as a small light-coloured car. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Meanwhile, another boy, aged five, is fighting for his life in Westmead Hospital after being struck by a car while crossing Reservoir Road, Blacktown, around 3.15pm today. The driver is assisting police.

These two accidents happened less than an hour after police held a media conference because two more children had been struck by cars outside school zones this week.

Police Assistant Commissioner John Hartley said officers have issued more than 4000 infringements notices around school zones this year – half for speeds greater than than 10km/h, with seven drivers caught doing 45km/h over the 40km/h limit.

“It is this sort of attitude and behaviour that alarms my officers, and they will be doing everything they can to ensure our school zones are safe for students, their parents and siblings, teachers and those that live nearby,” he said.

