Police Say They Stopped A Man For Speeding And Found 48 Bombs In His Car

LONDON, Ohio (AP) — A man stopped for speeding in central Ohio was charged with illegally making or possessing an explosive device after nearly 50 bombs and four guns were found in his vehicle.

Andrew Scott Boguslawski, 43, was arrested late New Year’s Day on Interstate 70 west of Columbus. Investigators found two pistols, two rifles, 48 explosive devices and tools and materials to make additional explosives, according to The (London) Madison Press (http://bit.ly/1gBVvmT ). Also inside was a remote detonating device, Assistant Madison County Prosecutor Nick Adkins said.

Investigators are trying to determine why the man had the arsenal. He faces a court hearing Friday in Madison County.

According to the state trooper who stopped him for going 85 mph in a 70-mph zone, Boguslawski said he had no weapons. However, the officer returned with a ticket and saw the handle of a gun between the man’s knees.

“At that point, he drew his service weapon, held the man there and called for backup,” said Adkins.

Boguslawski told authorities he has an attorney, but none was listed on the court docket. There was no phone listing for the street address listed for him on court records.

Adkins said a $US1 million bond set for the defendant reflected the possible risk to the public.

