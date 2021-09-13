Police say a man killed a Texas woman and shot her husband for supporting Joe Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and the vaccination program, from the South Court Auditorium of the White House, Washington, DC on May 12, 2021. Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

El Paso police arrested a man accused of murdering a Texas lawyer in 2020.

Police allege that Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, shot and killed Georgetta Kauffman.

Alvarez reportedly emailed a US military unit about the Kauffman’s neighborhood, saying it was a “ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic.”

El Paso police charged a man accused of murdering a woman and shooting her husband for voting for Joe Biden, according to KDBC News.

Authorities arrested Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, on September 8 – almost a year after the original shootings occurred on November 14, 2020. Police first discovered the body of Georgetta Kauffman at her home in November 2020 after her husband Daniel, who after being shot multiple times, made it to a neighbor’s house who called 911.

Authorities allege that Alvarez staked out the location ahead of time and discovered a pro-Biden flag and “a doll of Trump hanging” outside of the couple’s home.

Alvarez also reportedly emailed the 902nd Military Intelligence Group, a US military counterintelligence unit, around the date of the killing, saying that he targeted the Kauffman home because they voted for Biden and demanded that people “stop all murder of babies,” according to the El Paso Times.

He also allegedly emailed the military unit to say that “pro-choice” people were a part of the “Jewish Satanist” party and that the neighborhood the Kauffman’s lived in, Memorial Park, was a “ritualistic satanic ground to conduct abortions by the manner of magic.”

Alvarez previously worked for a United Airlines contractor, General Aviation Terminal, but was fired after he stalked a co-worker on his day off, according to local news station KWTX.

Alvarez is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail. A local judge set his bail to $US2.5 ($AU3) million.