Police Say Howrey Associate Was Willing Participant In Murder-Suicide

Police believe an associate in the Houston office of Howrey allowed her mother to shoot her two and four-year-old daughters. The mother then turned the gun on the associate, and then herself.



The ABA Journal, citing the Orange County Register, said the family was killed at a San Clemente home the same day a California judge awarded custody of the children to an aunt.

The associate, Elizabeth Fontaine, had recently moved from the firm’s Irvine office, but recently moved to Texas. She focused on intellectual property matters.

The firm released the following statement on December 15.

We were devastated to learn last evening that one of our associates, Elizabeth Hoult Fontaine, her mother and two daughters were found dead in a home in San Clemente, California.

Elizabeth had been an associate in our Irvine office since 2005 and had recently, at her request, transferred to the firm’s Houston office. She was a talented lawyer who was advancing quickly in her career at Howrey. We will feel her loss deeply as a friend and as a colleague

We do not have any further information on this terrible tragedy.

