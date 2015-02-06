Police retrieved human limbs floating in a Melbourne river after a walker spotted them

Human limbs were found floating in a river in Melbourne western suburbs.

A woman walking alongside the Maribyrnong River at Moonee Ponds spotted a forearm missing its hand yesterday afternoon. Police divers later found another body part.

The limbs were found near the Boathouse restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Gary Mehigan. The remains were described by police as “reasonably fresh”.

“We spoke to a few others who said there was an arm found, from the shoulder down to the wrist,” one customer told the ABC.

The homicide squad’s Detective Sen-Sgt Stuart Bailey said the matter was “really deemed to be suspicious when a second body part was found”.

Police said there was “nothing obvious” on missing persons files to help them identify the remains, but black plastic bags have also been found at one scene.

Det Sen-Sgt Bailey urged anyone with information about the remains to come forward­ or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

