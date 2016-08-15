Police respond to reports of gunfire at New York's JFK airport

Mark Abadi
Jfk shots firedTwitter/Vicki GarveyPolice vehicles at John F. Kennedy International Airport after reports of gunfire in Terminal 8

Police responded to reports of gunfire at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City Sunday night, multiple news outlets confirmed.

However, conflicting reports over whether any shots were actually fired arose immediately. According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, a preliminary investigation found no shooter and no reported injuries.

The reports started coming in around 9:30 p.m. local time, the New York Police Department told CBS2.

The shots were reportedly fired at the airport’s Terminal 8. According to ABC7, the terminal was evacuated as Port Authority police searched for a suspect.

Photos posted on social media show police vehicles at the airport.

 

