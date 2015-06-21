Police are reportedly closing in on the 2 escaped New York fugitives

REUTERS/Chris Wattie Law enforcement agents line up along a road after emerging from the woods during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015.

According to the Westville Daily Reporter, authorities have shut off a highway and trapped the two escaped prisoners on a set of local railroad tracks in Friendship, New York.

New York state troopers did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

