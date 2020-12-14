Two Ohio girls who ran away from home together were located states apart — but only one of them was found safe and alive

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Ohio police are investigating a case involving the death of a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on last month,Fox News reported.

Kathryn McGuire, 15, and Haylie Vance, 15, ran away from their homes with 19-year-old Aaron Larkin, according to a news release from the Painesville Police Department.

Vance was found safe by California police on December 4. McGuire died in a hospital in Nevada four days later, according to police.

Larkin was taken into police custody, and the incident is under investigation, authorities said.

Ohio police are currently investigating a case involving two Ohio teenagers who went missing last month, Fox News reported.

The Painesville Police Department provided an update in a news release on Saturday for their search of Kathryn McGuire, 15, and Haylie Vance, 15, both of whom went missing on Thanksgiving. According to police, they ran away from their residences in Painesville, Ohio, with Aaron Larkin, 19, who also reported missing one day later.

Following multiple missing reports, Painesville police officers along with the US Marshals Service started their search to find McGuire, Vance, and Larkin, according to the news release.

Authorities in Long Beach, California, located Vance on December 4, according to the news release. Days later, Painesville Police were alerted last week about McGuire’s arrival at a hospital in Henderson County, Nevada, where she died, police said.

“Police were notified that McGuire had been brought to Dignity Health Saint Rose Hospital in Henderson, Nevada on December 8. She was pronounced dead at the hospital,” Painesville police wrote in the news release.

WOIO-TV reported details of McGuire’s death will be released by the coroner’s office in Clark County, Nevada, when available. The two girls willingly went to California with Larkin where they stayed for about six days, Vance told police. In addition, McGuire was with Larkin were in Nevada together before she died, according to police.

Larkin was taken into custody by Henderson police and the incident is currently under investigation, according to the news release. Police have yet to charge a suspect in connection to McGuire’s death, WOIO-TV reported.

