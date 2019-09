Photo: AP

A massage therapist says Al Gore tried to jump her in a Portland hotel room a few years ago.Al Gore says he didn’t.



In any event, police are now reopening their investigation…

(And here’s more than you ever wanted to know about what the masseuse says Al Gore wanted her to do…)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.