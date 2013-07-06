Police Believe A Toddler Who Vanished During A Family Vacation In Portugal 6 Years Ago May Be Alive

Madeleine McCann

After examining evidence for two years, British authorities have launched a new investigation into the disappearance of toddler Madeleine McCann.



Madeleine vanished in 2007 when she was on vacation with her family in Portugal. She was 3 years old. Authorities in that country closed their investigation in 2008.

But British police say they have identified 38 persons of interest after re-examining evidence. They believe she may still be alive.

Police examined evidence from the Portuguese investigation, British law enforcement agencies, and private investigators, according to ABC News.

“That has given us the ability to see this case with fresh eyes, and through that bring out new, genuinely new, lines of inquiry. And I’m hopeful when we pursue those lines of inquiry that we will be able to bring some sort of resolution,” Detective Chief Inspector Andy Redwood told ABC.

This isn’t the first time people have hoped that Madeleine survived her apparent abduction. She was reportedly sighted in an Indian marketplace in 2011, and in 2012 police released a photo of what she might look like today.

