Police Remind Twitter Followers That They Shouldn't Call 911 To Find Out What's On TV

Caroline Moss
Norwood PoliceTwitter

A helpful reminder!

911 is for emergency calls, and nothing else.

The Norwood, Massachusetts Police Department tweeted this pro-tip last night, and it quickly went viral.

This is reminiscent of the time Facebook went down and people frantically began calling the cops.

