Police Remind Twitter Followers That They Shouldn't Call 911 To Find Out What's On TV

A helpful reminder!

911 is for emergency calls, and nothing else.

The Norwood, Massachusetts Police Department tweeted this pro-tip last night, and it quickly went viral.

We interrupt your Twitter feed to remind you that 9-1-1 is NOT for finding out tonights TV program schedule. That is all. #thatjusthappened

— Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) January 14, 2015

This is reminiscent of the time Facebook went down and people frantically began calling the cops.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.