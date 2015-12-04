Police release the names of the 14 San Bernardino shooting victims

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the 14 victims from Wednesday’s mass shooting.

The victims are:

Shannon Johnson, 45, Los Angeles

Bennetta Bet-Badal, 46, Rialto

Aurora Godoy, 26, San Jacinto

Isaac Amanios, 60, Fontana

Larry Kaufman, 42, Rialto

Harry Bowman, 46, Upland

Yvette Velasco, 27, Fontana

Sierra Clayborn, 27, Moreno Valley

Robert Adams, 40, Yucaipa

Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton

Tin Nguyen, 31, Santa Ana

Juan Espinoza, 50, Highland

Damian Meins, 58, Riverside

Michael Wetzel, 37, Lake Arrowhead

The families of the victims were all notified before the Sheriff’s Office released the names of the victims.

“This shooting has caused each victims family, friends and co-workers, along with the first responders, to suffer an enormous personal tragedy. We must stand strong and offer support to each individual affected by this senseless attack,” Sheriff John McMahon said in the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s press release.

Specific details regarding the lives of some of the victims have already come to light.

ABC7 reported that Nicholas Thalsinos, 52, had been an employee of the San Bernardino Department of Health for about 12 years.

NOW WATCH: This disturbing video of a fatal police shooting raises questions about the use of force



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.