Police release the names of the 14 San Bernardino shooting victims

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the 14 victims from Wednesday’s mass shooting.
The victims are:
Shannon Johnson, 45, Los Angeles
Bennetta Bet-Badal, 46, Rialto
Aurora Godoy, 26, San Jacinto
Isaac Amanios, 60, Fontana
Larry Kaufman, 42, Rialto
Harry Bowman, 46, Upland
Yvette Velasco, 27, Fontana
Sierra Clayborn, 27, Moreno Valley
Robert Adams, 40, Yucaipa
Nicholas Thalasinos, 52, Colton
Tin Nguyen, 31, Santa Ana
Juan Espinoza, 50, Highland
Damian Meins, 58, Riverside
Michael Wetzel, 37, Lake Arrowhead
The families of the victims were all notified before the Sheriff’s Office released the names of the victims.
“This shooting has caused each victims family, friends and co-workers, along with the first responders, to suffer an enormous personal tragedy. We must stand strong and offer support to each individual affected by this senseless attack,” Sheriff John McMahon said in the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s press release.
Specific details regarding the lives of some of the victims have already come to light.
ABC7 reported that Nicholas Thalsinos, 52, had been an employee of the San Bernardino Department of Health for about 12 years.
