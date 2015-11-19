These police recruitment videos look just like action movies

Police departments in the United States are making videos to recruit people.

That might not be new, but the way they have been framing these commercials lately is. More and more, their recruitment videos resemble a “Dirty Harry” flick, highlighting drug busts and gun use rather than more mundane civil duties.

The footage raises questions about the type of people police departments are trying to attract.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda.

