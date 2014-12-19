Police Raid Several Houses Across Sydney Targeting Those Funding Terrorism

Australian Police. Photo: Getty Images

NSW Police and the Australian Federal Police have conducted raids on several homes across Sydney overnight, part of an ongoing counter-terrorism operation.

“The search warrants were executed on five residential premises in the Sydney suburbs of Marsfield, Regents Park, Wiley Park, Georges Hall and Condell Park,” a police spokesman said.

“The purpose of those warrants was to seek additional information in relation to the ongoing Operation Appleby.

“At this stage, no charges have been laid as a result of those search warrants.”

Police confirmed the operation was not connected to Monday’s Martin Place siege.

One of the houses raided is reportedly the residence 22-year-old Omarjan Azari, the man charged over the Sydney beheading plot in September.

Two men, 25 and 22, were arrested by police on Monday, believed to have been involved in the funding Australians terrorists travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

