Massive Police Raid At Apartment Complex Linked To Rob Ford Crack Video Scandal

Toronto and Ontario police forces launched a massive raid on an apartment complex linked to the Rob Ford crack video scandal early Thursday morning, reports the Toronto Star.



It’s the same complex where two reporters from the Star say they viewed a video that appears to show Toronto Mayor Rob Ford smoking crack.

The newspaper reports that “a flotilla of 50 police vehicles” sped into the parking lots of the complex in North Etobicoke, a neighbourhood of Toronto.

Both the Star and the Globe and Mail report that the raid is in pursuit of guns and drugs, and the Star says the investigation leading to the raid also turned up information related to the crack video.

Even before the video scandal, Ford was embattled for reasons from missing official city business to coach a high school football team to being kicked out of public events for apparent intoxication.

While reporters from both the Star and Gawker report having viewed the crack video, it has never been released to the public. The owner of the video had been seeking payment in exchange for its release, and Gawker raised over $200,000 toward that purpose.

However, Gawker’s intermediary with the video’s owner advised the site earlier this month that the video is “gone.”

