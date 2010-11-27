Police Prepare For Massive Dublin Demonstration This Weekend

TOMORROW’S PROTEST MARCH in Dublin city centre is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.



The march is being organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), which opposes the “impending draconian budget”, according to the union’s president Jack O’Connor.

The union has criticised the government’s four year plan which cuts the minimum wage by a euro, cuts almost 25,000 civil service staff over the next few years, raises tax, and introduces a property tax.

ICTU said today that tomorrow’s march will be the last opportunity for people to express their anger before the Budget is announced in early December, the Irish Examiner reports.

ICTU general secretary David Begg said there is “no place” on its marches for “people who want to cause disruption”, adding that the union will have “very large numbers of trained stewards on duty”.

The trade union has released the following route map for the demonstration tomorrow, beginning at Wood Quay at noon and continuing down the quays to the GPO on O’Connell St:

Gardaí are preparing for the possibility of disturbances at tomorrow’s event, following violent clashes during the student protests at the start of this month.

Chief Superintendent Michael O’Sullivan said that the garda plan is focused on crowd safety, but gardaí will “gather evidence of any unlawful or criminal behaviour” for possible prosecution.

O’Sulliven said:

Recent experience has shown that while it is possible for thousands of people to assemble and march through the streets of Dublin in a dignified and civilised manner, there are individuals and groups who seek to exploit such events for their own ends. I want to reassure the community that gardaí are both alert to and prepared for this possibility.

Gardaí say traffic restrictions will be in place along the route including on: Memorial Road, Matt Talbot Bridge, Tara Street, Burgh Quay, O’Connell Street, Parliament Street, Wellington Quay, Nicholas Street, Christchurch Area, Nassau Street, Dawson Street, South Georges Street, Dame Street, and Fishamble Street.

The Irish Times reports that Fintan O’Toole, Christy Moore and Frances Black are expected to participate in an event outside the GPO following the rally.

———————-

This post previously appeared at TheJournal.ie >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.