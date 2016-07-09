What we know about the police officers who died in the Dallas shooting

Five police officers died and seven others were wounded in a shooting at a rally in Dallas on Thursday night.

It was the deadliest day for US police officers since the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

So far, the victims identified include a newly married husband who trained police in Iraq and Afghanistan, and a father who served in Iraq.

This post will be updated as we learn the identities of the remaining victims.

Patrick Zamarripa, 32 Twitter Patrick Zamarripa, 32, had served three tours in Iraq before he was killed in Dallas on Thursday night. Zamarripa's father, Rick, posted on Facebook that his son was involved in the attack: 'My son is a police officer in Dallas,' he wrote. 'I'm still at the hospital here in Parkland Hospital to see him be moved to the medical examiner's office ... need prayers to get through this.' According to The Washington Post, Rick had been watching TV when he heard about the shooting. He texted his son to see if he was safe, but never got a response. Zamarripa had joined the Dallas Police Department five years ago, his father said. He was married and had a 2-year-old daughter, Lyncoln. Brent Thompson, 43 Facebook Brent Thompson, 43, was a Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer. He was the first officer in that agency to be killed in the line of duty. 'Brent was a great officer,' James Spiller, police chief of DART, told CNN. 'He was an outstanding patrol officer as well as a rail officer. We have the highest respect for him.' Thompson previously worked for a security firm, and he helped train police in Iraq and Afghanistan. Justin Barnes, who served with him, posted a tribute on Facebook: 'Brent was a great man, he was the glue that held us together on many occasions, he kept the peace amongst us, always willing to give you anything he had, always willing to talk and make you feel better. Calm, cool, collected -- a true professional.' Two weeks before his death, Thompson married a fellow DART officer. He was also a father and grandfather from a previous marriage. Michael Krol, 40 Facebook Michael Krol, 40, had always wanted to be a cop. Eight years before his death, he moved more than 1,000 miles away from his home in Michigan to become a Dallas police officer. 'He was a big guy and had a big heart, and he was a really caring person and wanted to help people,' his brother-in law, Brian Schoenbaechler, told The Washington Post. 'It doesn't seem real. His mum's had a difficult time.' Previously, Krol had worked as a security guard at a Michigan hospital and in the Wayne County jail system. According to his family, he loved to protect people. 'I had the honour of working with Officer Krol at Division 3 in 2003,' Radken Smith, a former colleague, wrote on Facebook. 'He was not only a good officer, but a good person.'

