This baby couldn't stop smiling after police officers rescued him from the backseat of a car

When West Virginia state troopers looked into the backseat of a car during a DUI arrest on Tuesday night, they saw something heartbreaking: A one-year-old baby boy, clearly sick and covered in vomit.

Once the car’s driver had been apprehended, officers rescued the baby, bringing him back to the station for some TLC, WVNS reports.

“As a father myself, I couldn’t let it sit in its own urine and faeces and vomit,” Senior Trooper D.C. Graham told WVNS. “So I went ahead and drew a bath in the sink of the detachment and was able to clean him up a little bit and get him feeling a little bit better.”

Here are some adorable photos of the baby smiling at his rescuers:

PostbyWVNS 59News.

After the bath, officers wrapped the baby in a towel, gave him a teddy bear, and held him until child protective services arrived at the station, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

“He was the best little baby,” trooper B.R. Wood told the paper.

The driver of the car, whose name has not been released, is facing a charge DUI with a minor. But the little boy is now safely in the care of a legal guardian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.