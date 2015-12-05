Police officers bought an 11-year-old boy a brand new Xbox after his was stolen

Tontrevion Campbell, an 11-year-old boy from Memphis, got a fantastic early holiday present from two local police officers.

When Campbell got back from church with his mum last month, they found their Memphis home burglarized. The officers who responded realised that Campbell didn’t have the means to replace his stolen Xbox, so they went to a local GameStop themselves and bought him a new one.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

