Washington State Trooper Suspended For 4 Days After Causing Three-Vehicle Traffic Crash

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a trooper has been suspended for four days and ordered to retrain after causing a three-vehicle crash east of Port Angeles last month.

The Peninsula Daily News reports (http://is.gd/o3Ljyf) that 39-year-old Trooper Travis Beebe will receive 40 hours of driver training at the State Patrol academy and complete a four-hour check ride with a driving instructor.

The State Patrol says the 17-year veteran caused the Nov. 29 crash while trying to overtake a speeding vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 on an “S” curve.

Beebe’s commander Capt. Chris Old said Thursday that the trooper “accepted responsibility for losing control of his car.”

The patrol car was destroyed when it crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup truck and an SUV. The patrol says none of the 10 people in the three vehicles was seriously hurt.

