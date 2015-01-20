Watch That Dash Cam Video Tribute Of A Police Officer Singing Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off'

This viral video of a Dover Police Officer singing Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” has racked in over 400,000 views in 24 hours. The Dover Police Department has admitted the video is not legitimate dash cam footage but a produced tribute to Taylor Swift. The video is being used by the department to celebrate the success of its Facebook page.

Video courtesy of Dover Police Department.

