A police officer gets called to break up a kids' basketball game, starts dunking instead

Florida’s Gainesville Police Department released dash cam footage of an officer joining a group of kids playing basketball after someone called the cops to complain about them.
While the officer had a limited skillset at hoops, he got the message of the video across pretty well: let kids be kids.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller
