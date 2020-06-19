Police officer dies after fatal shooting in New Zealand during a routine traffic stop

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Police stop vehicles to heading north on state highway one at Warkworth on April 09, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

A police officer has died after a fatal shooting took place during a routine traffic stop in Auckland on Friday morning local time, New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed.

Coster said the traffic stop was not expected to be “anything out of the ordinary” and that police were unarmed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the death of a police officer “devastating news.”

Last year, New Zealand enacted sweeping gun reform in response to mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques that left 51 people dead.

According to the New Zealand Police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. local time during a routine traffic stop in Massey, a northwestern suburb of Auckland. Shots were fired at police officers, resulting in two officers being seriously injured.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed in a press conference shortly after the shooting that one of the officers died from his injuries. He said that the traffic stop was not expected to be “anything out of the ordinary” and that police were unarmed.

Police said a member of the public was also hit by a vehicle and was injured. Police are still searching for the shooter, who fled the scene.

Schools in the immediate area were temporarily placed on lockdown.

“The incident points to the real risk that our officers face as they go about their jobs every day,” Coster said.

New Zealand Police Minister Stuart Nash vowed to conduct a full investigation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the death of a police officer “devastating news.”

“To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone’s loved one and friend,” she said.

According to TV New Zealand, the last time a police officer died of a gunshot wound was during a shooting in Napier in 2009.

Last year, New Zealand enacted sweeping gun reform in response to a mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques that left 51 people dead. On Thursday local time, the country passed a second set of tougher gun reform laws set to come into effect next week.

