Police Officer Describes The Grisly Scene At Sandy Hook Elementary After The Mass Murder

A Newtown police officer who responded to the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting described in documents released Friday the grisly scene he found in the school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Adam Lanza killed 20 children, six adults, and his own mother before shooting himself in the school.

The content below is graphic.

The officer described finding Lanza’s body, which he described as very small, like the body of a 12-year-old:

Officers sifted through the pile of bodies in one classroom to search for survivors:

The report also describes some of the children who survived the shooting:

The full report is embedded below:

Sandy Hook Shooting: Vanghele Description Of Scene Inside School by Matthew Keys

