A police officer admitted to writing "f------ pig" on his own coffee cup at McDonald's, after an accusation against an employee at the fast-food chain went viral

Yves Herman/Reuters The police officer at the centre of a viral incident at a Junction City, Kansas, McDonald’s has admitted to writing ‘f—— pig’ on his own coffee cup.

A police officer resigned on Monday after admitting that he lied about an incident in which he claimed a McDonald’s employee wrote “pig” on the cup of coffee he ordered at the chain.

A Facebook post showing the cup with “f—— pig” written on the receipt, posted by Herington Police Department chief Brian Hornaday, went viral over the weekend.

“While we are glad that the evidence confirmed our evaluation that the McDonald’s and our employees, crew members, were absolutely not involved, we stand with our community in being disappointed about these actions,” said Lenor Brazzi, director of operations for McDonald’s franchise owner Dana Cook.

“In that investigation we have found that McDonald’s and its employees did not have anything whatsoever to do with this incident,” Hornaday said in a press conference. “This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed with our agency.”

Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The police officer at the centre of a viral incident at a Junction City, Kansas, McDonald’s has admitted to writing “f—— pig” on his own coffee cup.

A Facebook post by Herington Police Department chief Brian Hornaday claiming a McDonald’s employee had written “f—— pig” on a police officer’s receipt swiftly went viral over the weekend. On Monday, the unnamed officer resigned after admitting that he had lied about the incident, the New York Times reported.

The admission comes following an internal investigation by the restaurant and the Herington Police Department. As Hornaday’s Facebook post went viral, the McDonald’s franchisee provided video footage that revealed employees had not written anything on the officer’s cup.

“We appreciate the Herington Police Department’s efforts to thoroughly investigate this troubling incident,” Lenor Brazzi, director of operations for franchise owner Dana Cook, said in a joint press conference with Herington police on Monday.

“While we are glad that the evidence confirmed our evaluation that the McDonald’s and our employees, crew members, were absolutely not involved, we stand with our community in being disappointed about these actions,” Brazzi continued. “We took seriously our role to be transparent and fully cooperative with Chief Hornaday and his department throughout this investigation.”

During the press conference, Hornaday praised the Junction City McDonald’s and its employees for being honest and transparent throughout the investigation.

“In that investigation we have found that McDonald’s and its employees did not have anything whatsoever to do with this incident,” Hornaday said. “This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed with our agency.”

Hornaday said that the officer in question is a resident of Junction City, and that the department will not be releasing the person’s name as the matter is a “personnel issue.” According to Hornaday, the officer had meant the note to be “a joke.”

“However, we can see how something so serious can get so out of control very, very quickly,” the Herington police chief said. “The most important thing that could have been done and should have been done in this scenario would be to come forward immediately prior to damage being done, prior to this becoming a nationwide incident. However, unfortunately, that was not done.”

Brazzi said that the franchise looks forward to continuing its strong relationship with the Herington Police Department.

“Our McDonald’s family maintains great respect for all members of law enforcement and our military and it is a great pride that our restaurant is always open to them,” Brazzi said.

The hoax was the most recent in a string of viral incidents in which police officers have posted photos that appear to show employees referring to them as “pigs.” In November, Starbucks fired an employee after an officer said that an employee wrote “PIG” on his coffee cup instead of his name.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.