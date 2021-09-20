A police note was found on Brian Laundrie’s car after he disappeared following a supposed hike into a Florida nature preserve

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. The Moab Police Department via AP

The family of Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, found his car at Florida’s Carlton Reserve last week.

The family said the car had a police note on it asking for the car to be removed.

He went on a hike and didn’t return. The family took the car the next day and filed a missing persons report.

Laundrie, who has been named as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance by North Port, Florida, police, went on a hike last week at the Carlton Reserve and didn’t return.

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, told ABC7 that the family went looking for him Wednesday and, despite not finding Laundrie, spotted the Ford Mustang he was driving with a police note on it.

Bertolino said the note said the car needed to be removed from the area.

Laundrie’s family left the car on Wednesday “so he could drive it back,” Bertolino told ABC7.

When Laundrie didn’t return, the family went back to the reserve to get the car on Thursday, Bertolino said.

On Friday, the family filed a missing persons report on Laundrie’s disappearance.

The North Port Police Department has since said it has “exhausted all avenues” in searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie,” North Port police said.

News of the note comes as police in Wyoming said they found a body “consistent” with Petito’s description near Grand Teton National Park in a camping area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.