Police Not Ruling Out Abduction In Search For Missing NSW Boy

In their efforts to locate a missing boy NSW Police are escalating their investigation and considering alternative options, including the possibility of abduction.

On Friday morning three-year-old William Tyrell went missing from his home at Kendall on NSW mid north coast.

Police and volunteers have combed the local bushland for the past three days in an attempt to find the boy, who was last seen playing in his front yard with his sister about 10:30am Friday.

On Sunday Inspector Kim Fehon said Police were no closer to uncovering William’s whereabouts and were now looking into the possibility that he may have been kidnapped or abducted.

“We are looking into other scenarios and that’s why we’ve got investigators working on that today,” Fehon said.

Inspector Fehon said today was a “critical day” in the investigation as William has been without food and water for more than three days.

Since the beginning of the investigation Police from Mid North Coast Local Area Command have coordinated a major search of the area, involving SES volunteers, RFS volunteers, PolAir, police dog squad, mounted police, officers on trail bikes and countless members of the local community.

The search was ramped up over the weekend, with about 200 people out looking for William at any one time.

The search area has expanded to cover a 10 kilometre radius, while late yesterday, police divers searched a number of dams in the vicinity of where the boy was last seen.

Police divers searching dams near the #Kendall home where William Tyrell went missing on Friday @TenNewsSydney pic.twitter.com/W5vXExf4Qd — Natasha Squarey (@NatashaSquarey) September 14, 2014

Third day of searching for 3 year old William Tyrell in Kendall. More than 200 looking for him. @9NewsSyd #9newscomau pic.twitter.com/s8kijrXA71 — Chris O'Keefe (@cokeefe9) September 14, 2014

STILL MISSING. PLS RT @smh Search for missing 3yo William Tyrell intensifies. Last seen on Fri http://t.co/DI3CPX24ay pic.twitter.com/r7ZDgW2IKA — Nicole So (@NicoleMCSo) September 14, 2014

Volunteers opening up drains near the #Kendall home where 3yo William Tyrell went missing. @TenNewsSydney pic.twitter.com/grnTF0vBvQ — Natasha Squarey (@NatashaSquarey) September 13, 2014

SES volunteers still searching for 3yo William Tyrell, who vanished from his grandma's home at Kendall @TenNewsSydney pic.twitter.com/g5Q2GLExf8 — Natasha Squarey (@NatashaSquarey) September 13, 2014

